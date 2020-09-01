Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has left his fans stunned. Since the day news of Sushant’s demise came, fans have been appraising many theories behind his death on social media. Now after Riya Chakraborty’s interview recently, this issue started to be discussed more on social media. Some fans have also proved Riya Chakraborty’s claims to be false.

Actually in this interview, Riya Chakraborty said that Sushant’s health started deteriorating during the Europe trip and he did not leave the hotel room for 3 days in Paris. Riya also said that after this, she had to leave her trip and come in between. However, some fans started sharing some videos and photos of Sushant shortly thereafter, in which he is seen walking around Disneyland in Paris. Now another fan of Sushant has also shared a picture of her in which she is seen with Sushant.



Sharing this fan photo named Swati Gandhi, wrote, ‘Me and my family met Sushant at Disneyland in Paris during Europe vacation in October 2019. Though we had a brief conversation, he was happy and full of life. I cannot believe that he had any problem during that time. If something like this had happened, we would have seen it too. Apart from this, another fan has also shared a picture of 7 October 2019. This picture is also from Paris Trip.



What did Riya say

Riya said in her interview, ‘We landed in Paris. Sushant did not leave the room for three days. He was quite happy before leaving. But after reaching Paris, he did not leave the room. He was happy when we reached Switzerland, when we reached Italy our hotel room had a different structure. Sushant said that there is something here, but I said that can be a nightmare. After that Sushant’s condition changed and he did not want to leave the room.