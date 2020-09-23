Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020. Since then, the actor’s fans and their family have been demanding justice for them. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta started a social media movement named ‘message for SSR’. Shweta requested Sushant’s fans to send him a special note. Now Shweta has shared a video of the messages sent by a fan and thanked them. With this, she told that she wept after reading the message of Sushant’s fans.

Shweta said in a tweet that Sushant’s fans have sent more than 3 lakh messages and she cried after reading every single message. Shweta shared a video of the messages sent by the fans and wrote – ‘More than 3 lakh messages have come. I cried after seeing, reading and listening to them. I cannot measure the depth of the love he has left behind. ‘

Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. # Message4SSR Pls, watch the whole video here: https://t.co/EDUYKKghIe pic.twitter.com/nsoWSOJZ7u

– Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 23, 2020

The CBI, ED and NCB are currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The custody of Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant has been extended till 6 October. However, Riya and Shauvik have filed a petition for bail in the Bombay High Court. Let us tell you that it has been more than three months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The news of Sushant’s demise brought the entire Bollywood with fans to the can.