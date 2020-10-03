It has been more than 3 months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Sushant’s family and fans are constantly pleading for justice. Meanwhile, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has told through a post how Sushant’s fans are demanding justice for him.

Shweta shared the hoardings of Sushant in a tweet. In which it is written – I was one of you. Are you entitled to justice so do l. A picture of Sushant is also attached to the hoardings with this message. After sharing these pictures, Sushant’s sister wrote – Mumbai hoardings. Before this, Shweta shared photos showing how Sushant’s fans in California and US are pleading for justice.

Sushant’s sister’s tweet-

Shweta wrote in the post – I will take justice

Shweta Kirti Singh is very active on social media and is constantly demanding justice for her brother. Recently, she wrote in a post that she could not save her brother, but she would definitely take justice. Shweta wrote, ‘Brother, I could not save you, but I will definitely get justice done. We both promised each other that we would protect each other. But, I failed in it, I failed! But today I make another promise to you and also to the whole country that we will know the truth. We will make you happy.

He further wrote- ‘I knew my brother, he was very happy and full of life. To me he was like a child. He just wanted love. Once upon a time, lovingly turn his head on his head, talk with love, it was enough for him He had a lot to please. He was not a person who could kill himself. My heart does not agree. Let’s keep our thinking clear. We want to know what led to Sushant’s death. This is the request of truth.

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June 2020. The CBI, ED and NCB teams are investigating the Sushant case. Actor girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty are in jail over the drugs connection in Sushant case.