Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are very active on social media for the last 4 months. Sushant’s fans are leaving no stone unturned to demand justice for the late actor’s death or to protest against the Mumbai police to AIIMS investigation report. These fans have also played bugle regarding nepotism. There was a lot of opposition from ‘Road 2’ to ‘Khali Yellow’. At the same time, in this list, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ also came under target of Sushant’s fans. There are talk of ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ bycot and banning of the film on social media.

Fans are angry with Akshay Kumar’s video



In the Sushant case, the names of drug rackets have so far come from Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor to Rakulpreet Singh. Many celebrities are giving their opinion on this drug connection of Bollywood. Recently, Akshay Kumar also shared his reaction to this by sharing a video. In this video, he has said something that annoyed Sushant’s fans and its effect is that there is talk of banning Akshay’s upcoming film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’.

Akshay supported Bollywood

In the video, Akshay Kumar has supported Bollywood. In this, he says that it is not that everyone associated with Bollywood takes drugs. In the Akshay video on the Bollywood drugs connection, he says that there is no problem of drugs in the industry. This does not mean that all people take drugs. The same thing of Akshay has gone viral to Sushant Singh Rajput fans.

The hashtag #BanLaxmiBomb trended on Twitter



A campaign has started on Twitter since Sunday evening, in which there is a demand to ban ‘Laxmi Bomb’. Users are also tweeting with the hashtag #BanLaxmiBomb. Users say that Akshay Kumar’s film should be boycotted.

Akshay said – trust in investigation being done in Sushant case

Let me tell you that in the video, Akshay Kumar has pleaded with folded hands that the industry should not be seen like a bad world. Akshay says, ‘Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many such issues have come up which have given us as much pain as you all. I have full faith in the investigation into Sushant’s death. What is true should come to the fore and if anyone is guilty, he should be punished.