new Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wrote a letter to the CBI alleging that the leaked forensic investigation report of the late actor revealed the “unprofessional attitude” of AIIMS director Sudhir Gupta.

Apart from this, Rajput’s family demanded the formation of a new panel to properly investigate the causes of his death. The letter sent to advocate Varun Singh claimed that if the leaked report is true, it was a “biased” conclusion based on insufficient evidence.

Varun said, “I came to know about the report sent by AIIMS to CBI. This report is in relation to the opinion of CBI in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on 14 June 2020. I also heard some doctors in the AIIMS investigation team coming on TV and giving a statement on the forensic examination done by them.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, advocate for Rajput’s family, said that a copy of that report was repeatedly sought but no response came from Gupta.

What is the claim?

The family has objected to the AIIMS report, stating that the forensic team led by Gupta did not submit the post mortem report, rather they were merely giving their opinion on the report of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

“From the first day, Gupta has been giving media interviews on this sensitive matter, questioning the suspected autopsy, hasty post mortem and tampering of the crime scene with the doctors of the Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police,” the letter said. “

The letter stated that there were several anomalies in the post mortem conducted at Cooper Hospital. According to the letter, the post mortem was done at night without the order of the magistrate and the rules were ignored, on which many forensic experts from all over the world agree.

The letter said, “Post mortem was not videographed. Sufficient amount of viscera was not saved for future investigation. The time of death was not recorded in the post mortem report. The wounds of the body were not taken care of, so nothing was said about the cause of those wounds. ”

According to the letter, “the report does not mention the leg which was fractured. There are many discrepancies that come up in the meticulous forensic examination but the AIIMS team did not take note of it as reported in a TV channel interview by a doctor. “

The letter said, “Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s attitude is unethical, unprofessional and in violation of the guidelines of the Medical Council of India.”

The chairman of AIIMS forensic department Gupta had said on Saturday that the medical board has ruled out the possibility of murder in the case of Rajput’s death and termed it as “hanging suicide”.

