Ever since the information about the forensic report of the AIIMS in the Sushant Singh Rajput case came to light, there has been an uproar in it from the political department to the actor’s family. According to Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the 7-member board of AIIMS formed to investigate the Sushant case, Suicide is the cause of Sushant’s death. The investigation has revealed that Sushant was not killed. However, CBI’s investigation in the case is still going on and hence Sushant’s family is now preparing to write a letter to CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla.

Demand to register a case under section 302

The investigation of Sushant case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court. The CBI has been investigating the layers of this case for almost two months. Till now it was being said that the CBI investigation of Sushant case would also be based on the AIIMS report. On the other hand, Sushant’s family and fans are constantly demanding from the CBI to register a case under Section 302 or murder of IPC. Vikas Singh, advocate of Sushant’s family, has directly questioned the AIIMS report itself.

Suspense of giving drugs to Sushant

Sushant’s family is still watching the foul play angle in the case. The family is not ready to believe that Sushant can commit suicide. After the drugs angle surfaced in the case, the family has also alleged that Sushant was deliberately given drugs and pushed towards depression. Now Vikas Singh, advocate for Sushant’s family, has said that a letter will be written to the CBI director soon on behalf of the family.

Vikas Singh will write a letter to the CBI director

Lawyer Vikas Singh said, ‘I am waiting for Dr. Sudhri Gupta’s report. Whatever things are coming out about the AIIMS report, if it is true that on behalf of Sushant’s family, I will write a letter to the CBI director. He did not mention what Vikas Singh would write in the letter. But it is understood that he will demand to register a case under Section 302 in the case.

Vikas Singh had claimed, Dr. Gupta rejected

Let us tell you that in the Sushant case, from the postmortem of the Cooper Hospital to the viscera investigation, the same thing was revealed that the actor died due to hanging and suffocation. Advocate Vikas Singh had recently claimed that Dr. Sudhir Gupta himself admitted that Sushant was killed. However, Dr. Gupta himself clarified this and said that he has not said anything like this yet.

CBI is facing three-way pressure

Apparently there is a lot of pressure on the CBI in the Sushant case. The CBI, caught between the family’s allegations, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s drug angle investigation and the forensic report by AIIMS, is currently refraining from saying anything. The CBI spokesperson said once again on Monday that the investigation is still going on and every aspect is being investigated from murder to suicide.