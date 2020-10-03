Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj claims that the late actor was shocked by the death of his X manager Disha Salian. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai-based apartment just days after Disha’s death (8 June). It is rumored that the two deaths are linked.

Neeraj said in an interview that Sushant Singh Rajput had started eating less food after hearing the news of Disha Salian’s death, but he seemed to be in depression from somewhere. Neeraj further said that the house staff had not heard of him (Disha Salian) nor seen him.

Speaking to Times Now Hindi, Neeraj said, “He was eating less, but he was fine.” He was talking normally and did not look sad. We had never heard or seen the direction. Sir must have been a little upset and he started eating less. “

Neeraj also dismissed allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty used to control the finances and household of the house. Riya is alleged to have fired many of Sushant’s staff members and replaced them himself.

Neeraj further added, “We didn’t have that much pressure. For us, Sir and Mam were the same. He scolded us if we made a mistake, but we were not pressurized. Sir used to give him the right to his equal in the house. Sir, we were asked to follow the guidelines of Mam, if she had asked Sir about any work or any other thing in the house.

Recently, there were reports that Farhan Akhtar has been given the job of Keshav, former staff member of Sushant. However, Farhan has dismissed these reports. Sharing a TV news debate screenshot, Farhan wrote on Twitter, “For the record: I don’t have a person named Keshav. Surprisingly, a fake news channel famous for lying told another lie. Please stop being so innocent. Just because a man shouts it on TV is not true. “