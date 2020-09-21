Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is not so easy to recover from his loved ones and fans. Family members have such beautiful memories of Sushant from which it is not possible to get out at all in this birth. Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti Singh has shared the text of the conversation with him, which reads what level his conversation used to be.

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has shared it as telling beautiful memories. It is said that their conversation took place about two years ago in the year 2018. In this conversation, there was a chat between the two about books. Vishal has said that he loved books and was a true intellectual.

Vishal, while sharing a screenshot of the conversation with Sushant, wrote, ‘Today I am waiting for a new development in the case, meanwhile I am sharing beautiful memories of the Intellectual Chat session with Sushant. It reminds me that talking face to face with people is a great experience, while digital communication is the best way to remember them.

Explain that apart from Sushant’s sister Shweta, her husband Vishal is also very active on social media with her. Vishal also writes blogs about the memories of Sushant. Vishal Singh Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, lives in the US. He had written a blog and told that his wife had left him 5 times for Sushant and returned to India.