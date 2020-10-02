Three months have passed since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. CBI is investigating the case. Along with this, ED (Enforcement Directorate) and NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) are also investigating the matter separately from the angle. However, the cause of Sushant’s death has not been revealed yet. In such a situation, Vishal Kirti, brother-in-law of Sushant, has expressed his concern.

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal shared a throwback photo with the actor on his Instagram account. This picture is taken during Vishal’s wedding. Sushant Singh Rajput is also seen with him in this. He wrote in the caption, ‘Are we near the finish line? Will Sushant get justice? Memories of his innocent face have started dominating not only in our day but also in dreams.

Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on social media and said that we are very close to the truth and we can get good news in the next few days. Shweta has posted a selfie on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, ‘We have full faith in the CBI. We are very close to the truth, the next few days are very important. We may get to hear some good news. I am very hopeful. ‘

Shweta further wrote, ‘I know that God is definitely with us. We are calling it # Revolution4SSR are you with us? ‘ Users are giving their feedback on Shweta’s post.