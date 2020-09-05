The investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is going on fast. The CBI, ED and NCB are investigating this case. Every day new revelations are being made about the people associated with this case. Apart from this, in the case of Sushant, the ED is also investigating himself with an angle of money laundering, in which many things have been revealed so far.

According to reports, Varun Mathur, business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput and accountant Rajat Mewati have been questioned in the case of money laundering. There have been some surprising revelations about his bank statement. According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s X manager Shruti Modi (Shruti Modi) has been accused of hiding his bank statement from Sushant.

According to reports, in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rajat Mewati has accused Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi that she ‘used to hide bank statements from Sushant. When Sushant came to know about this, he talked to Shruti in March about this, after which Shruti called Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) and got the matter solved ‘. According to the news, WhatsApp chat has also surfaced between Sushant and his bank manager. In this chat of May 21, Sushant wrote- ‘Hi, I am Sushant Singh Rajput. Please call when you can ‘. After this message from Sushant, the bank manager wrote in reply – ‘Hi, I need your signature on a form. Should I send the form over email? ‘ However, it is not yet known what kind of revenge Sushant wanted in his bank account.