4 months have passed since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His family is demanding justice, however, it is not yet known why he committed suicide. Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a throwback video of Sushant, which fans are getting very emotional after watching.

In the video, Sushant Krishna is seen singing bhajans. Sharing this video on Twitter account, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote in the caption, Whenever there was no electricity in the house, everyone in the house used to sit together and sing bhajans with musical instrument. At that time we used to have tears in our eyes. This video of brother reminds me of that time. Next Shweta has written that #God is with you. This video is being fiercely liked and shared.

During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. 4#ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/vf3xiuHqKB – Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 15, 2020

It is known that on Wednesday, Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram and Twitter account suddenly disappeared, on which the fans have expressed their concerns, but after some time she came back on social media again. Along with this, he also gave the reason for the accounts to be deactivated.

Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, ‘Sorry, my social media accounts were being repeatedly logged in, so they had to deactivate’. Fans are giving their feedback on this. One user wrote, ‘We were worried about you.’ The second user commented that ‘We were scared.’ At the same time, another user asked Shweta that you are right?