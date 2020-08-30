CBI has been fully involved in the investigation of the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Every day there is some new disclosure in Sushant’s case. Riya Chakraborty, the main suspect in the case, had said that Sushant had depression. Investigation has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had searched Google about ‘painless death’ i.e. death without pain. Apart from this, Sushant had also searched about the property in many places.

Let us tell you that Chief Police of Mumbai Police Parambir Singh had told that Sushant Singh Rajput had searched about ‘Painless Death’ on Google. According to the news, shortly before Sushant died, he had also searched for properties in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Coorg. At the same time, Riya Chakraborty had also said in this interview that- ‘Sushant wanted to shift Coorg, he was thinking about it’.

Apart from this, close friends and family members of Sushant also say that Sushant was interested in organic farming. The news is also coming that the CBI can also do a lie detector test of all the cases related to this case because the statements of the main suspects in the investigation of this case are not matching with each other.