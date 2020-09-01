Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, but his family members and fans are still sharing pictures and videos on social media in his memory. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on social media and is sharing rary videos and photos related to Sushant with the fans constantly. Now he has shared another such video of Sushant in which he is seen writing with both hands simultaneously.

Shweta has recently shared this video which shows how talented Sushant was. He shared the video saying, “Rare talent, less than 1% of people in the world can do it.” In this video, Sushant is seen writing ‘nothing is impossible’ with both hands. Watch the video:

Before this, Shweta shared many pictures of Sushant in which he was seen with his sisters. These pictures are of Sushant’s Pahan Rani Singh wedding anniversary in 2014. In this picture, Sushant is seen dancing with his sister Shweta on the song ‘Tu cheesi big hai mast-mast’.

Meanwhile, in the investigation of Sushant’s case, let us know that the CBI is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Apart from these, CBI has also questioned Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant’s staff Deepesh, Neeraj and Keshav. It is believed that soon the CBI may record the statements of Sushant’s sisters.

