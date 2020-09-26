The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to question actress Shraddha Kapoor regarding the Bollywood drugs connection. Meanwhile, according to the latest media reports, Shraddha Kapoor, who appeared in the film ‘Chhichhore’ in the year 2019 with Sushant Singh Rajput, has admitted in the NCB inquiry that she had seen Sushant taking drugs in vanity.

India.com wrote in a report quoting India TV – In front of NCB team, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to seeing Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs in vanity sometime during the shooting of the film. Apart from this, NCB has also questioned the actress showing Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha with the alleged drugs chat. According to the report, however, Shraddha has denied the use of drugs. NCB’s interrogation of Shraddha Kapoor has been over 3 hours. The actress reached the NCB office at 11.45 am.

Shraddha Kapoor admitted to NCB’s questioning about Sushant joining party, but denied use of drugs – reports

According to the report, Shraddha Kapoor said in the interrogation that after the release of the film Chichhore, the party was organized in Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse. Shraddha confesses to the NCB that there is ganja and alcohol in the party. According to the report, Shraddha Kapoor denied the use of drugs and stated that 6-7 people were present at Sushant’s form house party.

Let us tell you that on September 26, apart from actress Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan were also called. The interrogation of NCB’s Deepika Padukone is over and she has left for her home. It is being said that Deepika may be called by the NCB for questioning again.