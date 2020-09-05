Sushant Singh Rajput may not be in this world but things related to him remain in the headlines. When Sara Ali Khan’s film ‘Kedarnath’ with Sushant Singh Rajput was released, there was a discussion about their affair. Now on this matter the caretaker of Sushant’s Lonavala farm house has also claimed that Sushant was going to propose Sara Ali Khan in January 2019.

Sushant and Sara came directly from Thailand trip to the farm house

From September 2018 to July 2020, Rais, the caretaker of Sushant’s Lonavala farm house, said that she did not know whether Sushant wanted to propose Sara for marriage or not, but she was continuously visiting the farm house since 2018. However, Sara Ali Khan never visited Sushant’s farm house after 2019. Rais said, ‘From 2018 Sara used to come to the farm house with Sushant sir. He used to stay for 3-4 days whenever he came to the farmhouse. After returning from a trip to Thailand in December 2018, Sushant sir and Sara Mam came directly from the airport to the farmhouse. They came around 10 or 11 o’clock at night and had a friend with them. ‘

Sara was a very good nature

The caretaker said, ‘Sarah Mam used to behave very well. She never behaved like an actress. She used to call the woman working in the farm house like Sushant sir as aunt and call me rich brother. She was very respectful of Sushant Sir’s staff. ‘

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family claims – Sushant’s bedroom key is still missing

Sushant was about to propose Sara on Daman’s trip

Talking further about Sara and Sushant’s relationship, Raees said, ‘I remember that Sushant’s friend Abbas Bhai asked me to pack a bag for the Daman Trip on Sushant Sir’s birthday in January 2019. I had the responsibility of handling his car accessories, telescope, music system, guitar, etc. Whenever Sushant Sir used to go somewhere, this stuff used to happen. But in February, the PM’s program was to be in Daman, so we could not find a room in any hotel. After this the trip to Daman was canceled. Sushant sir was about to propose Sara Maam on this Daman trip. He also wanted to give a gift to Sara and he also ordered it but this trip was not done. After this, Kerala Trip was planned, but that too was canceled. After this, around February or March 2019, I was told that both of them had a breakup and after January 2019 Sara Mam never came to the farm house.

Sushant’s paragliding video and Ankita’s scream

Sushant lived in a farm house for 2-3 months

Raees told, ‘Sushant was going to stay in the farm house for 2-3 months before the lock down. He was here to do organic farming. Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant also sent me a list of essentials. However this plan was canceled and after that all the goods were sent from the farm house to Mumbai. Perhaps on March 15 or 17, Sushant Sir was scheduled to arrive from Mumbai at 6 am, but then the plan was canceled. Raees says he never got a boss like Sushant. He used to keep his staff as a family member. Rais said that he was heartbroken after hearing the news of Sushant’s death and still does not believe that he is no longer in this world.

