According to a latest report by India Today, Sushant made his property and investment nominee to his sister Priyanka Singh. It has been reported in the report that Sushant did this work around May 20. That is, Sushanta made his sister the nominee of his money and property almost a month before his death. It has been reported in this report that between Sushant and a bank official there was a discussion on WhatsApp on this issue in which the investment was discussed.
How was the relationship between Sushant, Riya and Priyanka
Many earlier reports have claimed that Sushant and Riya’s relationship with Priyanka Singh was not very good. It is also being claimed that Sushant also had a fight with his sister. However, if we accept this recent report, it proves that Sushant and Priyanka’s relationship was not good. This report also refutes the claim that Riya Chakraborty was taking financial decisions of Sushant completely. However, it is difficult to say anything in this matter right now.
CBI did not find evidence of Sushant’s murder
Riya is accused of family
Sushant’s family has made many allegations against Riya Chakravarthy and his family as well as Sushant’s associates. The investigation has gone on a completely new path after the drug chat angle surfaced and Sushant’s family has accused Riya of giving drugs to Sushant. The Narcotics Control Bureau is now investigating the case and has also taken into custody some alleged drug suppliers in the case.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: drug smugglers reveal big names during interrogation
