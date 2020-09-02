Along with CBI, the ED and NCB are also investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Every day new claims and revelations are coming out in this case. In the investigation so far, the CBI has not found any evidence related to the murder of Sushant and now the agency is thinking of going beyond the angle of abetment to suicide in this case. Sushant’s family has also made similar allegations against Riya and her family. Now another matter is coming up in the case which is related to Sushant’s bank account.

Sushant made his sister a month ago

According to a latest report by India Today, Sushant made his property and investment nominee to his sister Priyanka Singh. It has been reported in the report that Sushant did this work around May 20. That is, Sushanta made his sister the nominee of his money and property almost a month before his death. It has been reported in this report that between Sushant and a bank official there was a discussion on WhatsApp on this issue in which the investment was discussed.

How was the relationship between Sushant, Riya and Priyanka

Many earlier reports have claimed that Sushant and Riya’s relationship with Priyanka Singh was not very good. It is also being claimed that Sushant also had a fight with his sister. However, if we accept this recent report, it proves that Sushant and Priyanka’s relationship was not good. This report also refutes the claim that Riya Chakraborty was taking financial decisions of Sushant completely. However, it is difficult to say anything in this matter right now.

CBI did not find evidence of Sushant’s murder

Riya is accused of family

Sushant’s family has made many allegations against Riya Chakravarthy and his family as well as Sushant’s associates. The investigation has gone on a completely new path after the drug chat angle surfaced and Sushant’s family has accused Riya of giving drugs to Sushant. The Narcotics Control Bureau is now investigating the case and has also taken into custody some alleged drug suppliers in the case.