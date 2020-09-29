The ambulance driver, who brought the body of Sushant Singh Rajput to the hospital, says that the death of the actor is a murder and not a suicide. Speaking to Times Now, the driver said, “No poison has been found in the body, but the case is of murder and not of suicide.” If he had hanged, how would his leg be broken? “

The driver says that in the postmortem room, the light is very light at night, while at the same time of day. I do not know what happened inside the postmortem room, but I know enough that the death of the deceased actor is murder, not suicide. According to the latest reports, the forensic team of AIIMS recently submitted its report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The point of poison has not been revealed in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Visra report. A report has claimed that poison has not been found in the viscera of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the report, no organic poison has been found in Sushant’s body. Significantly, Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh had claimed that his son Sushant was killed by Riya Chakraborty by poisoning him. At the same time, his lawyer Vikas Singh had said that the actor has been murdered.

Recently, it was told that the forensic team of AIIMS had conducted viscera test to check the poison in Sushant’s death. Earlier, CBI had called a special team of three-member doctors from Delhi AIIMS for forensic investigation and further investigation at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home. Let us know that the forensic team of AIIMS led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta presented their medical-legal opinion in many high profile cases like Sheena Bora and Sunanda Pushkar.