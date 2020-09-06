After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, CBI is investigating his case and every day there is a surprising revelation in this case. At the same time, we all know that Sushant Singh was a great actor and he proved this many times with his films. Sushant won the hearts of fans by playing the role of ‘Mansoor’ in ‘Kedarnath’ and sometimes by becoming ‘MS Dhoni’.

Although Sushant worked in many films in his career, but one of his best characters was ‘Sarfaraz’ in Rajkumar Hirani’s film PK (PK). However, in the film ‘PK’, Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma played an important role. Sushant had a small but very effective character in this film. In the film PK, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of ‘Sarfaraz’ for 15 minutes and left an impression in the hearts of the audience.



Well, let us tell you that in the film ‘PK’, ‘Sarfaraz’ also wanted to play actors like Shahid Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Ranbir Kapoor, but Hirani had to play his ‘Sarfaraz’ only. Sushant Singh appeared in Rajput only.

According to the news, when Rajkumar Hirani chose Sushant for the film ‘PK’, Sushant was very happy. Few people know that Sushant did not charge any fee for ‘PK’. According to the news, Hirani paid Rs 21 to Sushant and when the film proved to be a big block buster at the box office, Rajkumar Hirani was happy and sent a lot of books from his library as a gift to Sushant.