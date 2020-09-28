The CBI investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is looking into the case from all possible angles. The CBI had formed a panel of forensic experts of AIIMS to investigate the case. It is being told that the doctors of AIIMS have given their report to the CBI which denied any poisonous substance found in Sushant’s body. According to this, it is not a murder but a case of suicide. However, the CBI is not in a hurry.

The CBI is now awaiting the forensic report of CFSL in this case. CBI sent Sushant’s clothes and samples taken from his home to CFSL for investigation. Apart from this, Forensic Experts of CFSL also did dummy trials several times at Sushant’s house. The CBI will proceed with the investigation of the case only on the basis of the CFSL report. If something suspicious appears in that report, the case will be investigated from the angle of murder or else it will be investigated from the angle of abetment to suicide.

Let us tell you that in his FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family also accused Riya Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and cheating. Apart from the CBI, the ED and NCB are also investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB also started investigating the case after drug chat surfaced in the ED investigation. So far, the NCB has arrested Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant and some alleged drug peddlers, besides Riya and Shauvik Chakraborty, based on their investigation.