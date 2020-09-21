The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drug angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is expanding its scope of investigation. The case has been linked to the big drug smugglers in Amritsar and Pakistan in Punjab, who are supplying cocaine and other drugs in Mumbai and Bollywood.

NCB along with its buyers, drug dealers and suppliers in Bollywood is looking for people who are running this business. Its emerging picture is that many former and current A-listers of Bollywood and others have come on the radar of the agency.

A senior NCB official aware of the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case told on condition of anonymity, “We have come to know a lot who are involved in the Bollywood drug scene and who are the suppliers of Mumbai.” Consumers of hard drugs, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, and their suppliers, are being collected before evidence is filed. ”

An important link from Amritsar is expected to be summoned by the central agency this week. The agency has also sought help from investigative agencies in the US, UK, Canada and Australia to completely expose cocaine suppliers in Mumbai.

According to information shared by a collaborative investigative agency, in 2018, around 1200 kg of cocaine arrived in India. Of this, around 300 kg reached Mumbai only. These figures came out during the investigation after 55 kg of cocaine was seized in Australia in June 2019. The same organization was behind both traffickers. The NCB has already filed a case based on the Australian report.

According to NCB officials, most of the cocaine in India comes from the Colombia, Brazil-Mozambique route. Apart from this, African and Dubai areas are also often used as an alternative. The official said that since India is the largest producer of potassium permanganate, which is used in cocaine processing, some organizations had plans to set up a processing unit in India.

India consumes around 1 tonne of heroin every day, with the supporting agency alerting the NCB to the possibility that Afghan heroin is coming to Pakistan via Pakistan via Punjab or by sea via Gujarat. Pakistan has always been using drug money to fund terrorists.

The NCB is conducting a thorough investigation into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which is being handled carefully. The NCB official said that the names of drug dealers and companies being managed by film actors and actresses associated with Maharashtra politicians are also coming out.