new Delhi: Forensic experts involved in revealing the mystery of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have indicated some discrepancies in things related to ‘Medico Legal Opinion’, inquiry reports and crime scenes.

A thorough examination of the crime scene or crime scene, including Sushant’s bedroom and duplex flat where the Bollywood star allegedly committed suicide and autopsy has been conducted by AIIMS forensic experts to ascertain the cause.

Highly placed sources in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS said that the findings of its expert team will definitely shed light on the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The source said, “If an investigative report, which gives important details about the circumstances in which someone died, has some inconsistencies, it could be an important finding. However, as the case is sub judice in court , Specific forensic findings cannot be shared. “

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS, also said that the conclusive findings will only be shared with the CBI. Dr. Gupta said, “At this stage I can only say that the opinion of the Medical Board will clear all doubts (related to the mysterious death of the star)”. He declined to comment on the nature of the omissions, forensic investigations or discrepancies in the autopsy.

The AIIMS team will also share the results of the Viscera Test, which has a decisive opinion on Sushant’s death, with CBI officials early next week. Forensic experts of AIIMS were requested by the CBI to investigate forensic aspects mainly on the lapses in the initial investigation. Panels of doctors who tampered with any evidence at the crime scene or any omission or post-mortem by the Mumbai Police were the major areas where the forensic team has gathered information on the basis of intensive investigation.

AIIMS experts have been sent from Delhi to Mumbai to investigate and evaluate forensic related incidents and documents. Earlier, a team of doctors, including two forensic surgeons from Mumbai, Dr. Shiv Kumar Kole and Dr. Sachin Sonawane, had autopsied Sushant on June 15 at Cooper Hospital, concluding that Sushant had died due to hanging. . In its autopsy report, the panel of five doctors gave no indication of any kind of negligence, omission or dishonesty. On the suspicion of killing Sushant, he also said that no such signs were seen.

However, a re-examination of all the forensic investigations by the AIIMS team will clear a very clear picture of what happened on June 14 in the flat in Bandra where Sushant was found dead.

Meanwhile, CBI sources said that once all the documents, case diaries, statements of witnesses have been studied, the agency will reach a conclusion. After this, if any outsider will be involved in Sushant’s death, then it can be detected.

“The CBI is known for handling sensitive cases. We do not come under pressure. We are investigating the case with an open mind. Whether Sushant Singh was killed or committed suicide, through documentary and forensic evidence,” an official said. This will become clear. “

Sona Mohapatra once again targeted Kangana, accusing him of taking advantage of Sushant’s death