The case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking new twists and turns every day. New revelations are happening. Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty are currently in judicial custody till 22 September. In addition, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also arrested some drug peddlers. The special Mumbai court has already rejected the bail application of Riya and Shouvik. The news is coming that both will now file an application for bail in the High Court. Recently, Riya Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simon Khambata in a drug deal.

According to Times Now, Shouvik Chakraborty’s new WhatsApp chat has surfaced in which he has talked to drug peddler Anuj Keswani. According to the chats, Shouvik Chakraborty was involved in drug dealing. This chat is dated May 18, 2020. The talk begins when Shauvik Chakraborty sends a drug photo to Anuj Keswani. And ask how much is the size of this drug. In this chat, Shouvik and Anuj talk about the dates and decide the time for the supply of ‘goods’.

Let me tell you that actress Rakul Preet Singh approached the Delhi High Court after her name surfaced during the investigation of drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which was heard today. The Delhi High Court today sought a response from the Center on the plea of ​​actress Rakul Preet Singh today or Thursday in which she has sought a stay on media reports linking her to the Riya Chakraborty drug case. Justice Naveen Chawla issued notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharati and Press Council of India on the actress’ plea and sought a response.

The court asked the authorities to consider the plea of ​​actress Rakul as a representation and decide on it before October 15, the next date of hearing. The High Court said that it expected media restraint in the news related to actress Rakul Preet Singh in the case related to Riya Chakraborty. He hoped that while making news related to the petitioner, media establishments would exercise restraint in their news, follow cable TV rules, program codes and other guidelines.