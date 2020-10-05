new Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput death case is constantly revealing new things. On the one hand, people are telling the case of Sushant’s Murder Theory, on the other hand, Mumbai Police is not shying back from claiming that this is a suicide case.

Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a statement saying that this is only a suicide case. An attempt is being made to defame the Mumbai Police by telling the murder. He said that our investigation has always been correct. According to the report of Cooper Hospital, this is only a suicide case.

He said that continuous efforts are being made to tarnish the image of the Mumbai Police, and why it is being done is inconceivable. He told that a fake account was made on social media about this matter, in which only abusive speech was being done. Whose investigation is being done and strict action will be taken against whoever is behind it.

He said that some media houses are trying to discredit the Mumbai Police, on which the retired IPS officers have gone to court. At the same time, he told that Sushant’s family has not told the Mumbai Police about the charge of murder and neither has expressed any such apprehension. Sushant’s family has also spoken of Suside in Bihar, not murder.

