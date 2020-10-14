Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched the premises of the filmmaker in connection with the investigation into the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Officials said that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the office of the producer Dinesh Vision in Mumbai and the residential premises were searched.

He said that the transaction of money between the filmmaker and Rajput is under the investigation of the agency and this raid was done to obtain more information and evidence in this connection.

Officials said that the ED has already questioned Vision in this matter and he was questioned about the payment made to him by Rajput and the agreement between the two.

Vision directed and produced the film ‘Raabta’ released in 2017. The film stars Rajupat and actress Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June in his flat in Bandra, a Mumbai suburb. After this, on 25 July, Rajput’s father lodged an FIR with the Bihar Police.

In this, a case of cheating and abetment of suicide was filed against Riya Chakraborty, Riya’s father Indrajit, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Shovik Chakraborty, manager Samyul Miranda, Shruti Modi and unknown people. After this, ED started the investigation of money laundering and CBI killed Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s Twitter, Instagram account closed