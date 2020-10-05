new Delhi: After the AIIMS report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, there is a fresh rhetoric. Meanwhile, the CBI, which is investigating the entire case, has said that the agency is still investigating the actor’s death case. All aspects are being observed.

Explain that the AIIMS Medical Board has dismissed the possibility of killing the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, calling it a case of “hanging himself from the noose”. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department of AIIMS, told about this on Saturday.

In its overall medical-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has ruled out the possibility of “poisoning and strangulation” killing Rajput. Dr. Gupta said that the investigation team did not find any trace of poison and drug substance in Visra.

After the AIIMS report, Vikas Singh, the family lawyer of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said that he was very upset with the opinion of AIIMS submitted to the CBI. He said that he would request the head of the investigating agency that a new forensic team be formed in the case.

Singh said, “How can the AIIMS team give a decisive report without an autopsy, even on such a lousy post-mortem done by Cooper Hospital (in Mumbai), which does not even mention the time of death.”

