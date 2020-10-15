new Delhi: In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the CBI has dismissed the claims being made in media reports that it was said that the CBI has reached a conclusion. The CBI said that the investigation is still going on.

CBI said, “CBI is investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. It is being claimed in media reports that the CBI has reached a conclusion in this case. This is just speculation and it is wrong. ”

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, a suburb of Mumbai, on 14 June. After this, on 25 July, Rajput’s father lodged an FIR with the Bihar Police. Controversy increased over the case. After which the Bihar government recommended a CBI inquiry.

Three agency CBI, ED and NCB are investigating in this case. NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty, the live-in partner of Sushant Singh Rajput, in this case. Riya later got bail from the Bombay High Court.

Recently, the medical team of AIIMS had rejected the angle of murder in the report submitted by the CBI. To which Sushant Singh Rajput’s family objected.