The National Investigation Agency (NIA) can now be an entry in the film actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. That is why it is being said. Because the National Investigation Agency has now been approved by the Central Government to investigate drug related cases. Confirming this, senior government officials said that this could be a major reason for the NIA investigation into the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Let me tell you that this agency is basically formed to investigate cases related to terrorism.

If the investigation of this case is entrusted to the NIA, then the NIA will become the fourth agency to be involved in the case after the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

The Revenue Department of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification on Tuesday, stating that as per Section 53 The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after consultation with the Center States “officers above the rank of inspectors in NIA” Invites him to exercise powers and perform duties. ”

This section allows the government to confer powers of a police station to investigate crimes under this Act to any officer. The NIA was founded for a year after the 2008 Mumbai serial blasts. Especially to focus on terrorist activities across the country. In an amendment to the NIA Act last year, the agency was also given jurisdiction to investigate cases related to human trafficking, counterfeit notes and cyber terrorism, but drug cases were still not under its purview. It was also ordered on Tuesday.

A government official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the order could expand the scope of the ongoing investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, where issues of drugs, money laundering and national security have emerged.

Another government official said that the importance of the notification was that cases which were earlier only domains of the NCB can now be controlled by the NIA. When a Maharashtra minister was asked about this, he said that I have no information about this at the moment.

Let us tell you that on June 14, as soon as the Bihar government demanded a CBI inquiry to investigate the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, it has become a political issue. This demand of Bihar government was criticized by Maharashtra government. The matter reached the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court also approved the CBI inquiry. The circumstances surrounding the death in this case are being investigated by the CBI and drugs are being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Actress and Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty is in custody for her role in an alleged “drug syndicate” and for allegedly procuring drugs for the actor. The ED is looking into the money laundering aspects of the investigation.

ADG (Law and Order), GP Singh said, “This is a good step especially in light of the growing relationship between terrorist modules and drug dealers. NIA officials can effectively investigate narco-terrorism offenses. It will not have any effect on the powers of state police officers. ”