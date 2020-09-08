Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14 June. 6 days before this, his former celebrity manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storey building. Both these cases of death are said to be allegedly connected to each other on suspicion. However, no connection has been revealed so far. Now CBI is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In fact, on the day Disha Saliyan died, Riya Chakraborty left Sushant’s apartment and shifted to her house. There were some reports that Sushant started getting very upset after Disha Salian’s name in suicide. He then deleted his hard disk with his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. According to a Times Now report, Sushant had also approached a lawyer after these reports surfaced. However, it is not yet clear what Sushant had approached the lawyer.

Disha Salian was upset, wept talking to friend on last phone call

However, Disha Salian’s family has also claimed that there is no connection between Sushant and Disha’s death. Patna police had claimed that there could be a connection between Disha and Sushant’s death. Now the case is in the hands of the CBI and it is investigating from every possible angle. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty has also been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after Shauvik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant after a lengthy interrogation after drug chat surfaced in the Sushant case.