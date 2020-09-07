A person has been arrested for spreading fake news by uploading videos on YouTube about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The man is accused of spreading misinformation about the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police through his video. The cyber wing of the Mumbai Police has arrested a man named Umar Sarvangya after he found outrageous videos containing misinformation.

A police officer said that a case has been registered against this person last month under sections 505 (2), 500, 501 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. The young man has been accused of spreading a quarrel among two sections of society, disrespecting, broadcasting defamatory content and dishonor with the intention of breaking the peace.

Police said that the videos uploaded by the youth were tarnishing the image of Maharashtra government and Mumbai police. After this, the police took action and arrested the young man. However, after this, the youth was also released on bail by the court.

Please tell that on 14 June Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead. Since then, Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government have been accused of laxity in the investigation of this case. The ED, CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau are now investigating the case.