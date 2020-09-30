After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, this case is being discussed everywhere. Every day there is some new disclosure in this case. In such a situation, the driver of the ambulance, who brought Sushant’s body to the hospital, has spoken big and shocking. According to sources, the driver of the ambulance in which the body of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was taken to the hospital has said that ‘Sushant’s death was not suicide. No poison was found in his body. If Sushant had hanged himself, how would his leg be broken. ‘

According to media reports, the driver of the ambulance said that “the light is light in the postmortem room during the night and the light is correct during the day.” I do not know what happened inside the postmortem room, but I know that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is a murder, not a suicide.

According to sources, recently the forensic team of AIIMS has submitted its report in the case of Sushant’s death. No point of poison has been revealed in Sushant’s viscera report. Let us tell you that some time ago KK Singh (KK Singh), father of Sushant Singh Rajput, claimed that Sushant was killed by actress Rhea Chakraborty by poisoning him. At the same time, the CBI had called a special team of three-member doctors from Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital at Mumbai Sushant’s house for forensic investigation some time ago.