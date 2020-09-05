The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also started its investigation after the ED and CBI after drug angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While investigating the case, the NCB has detained two alleged drug peddlers as well as Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. In this case, new revelations are coming out every day. After these revelations, Vikas Singh, lawyer of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, has once again expressed displeasure over the investigation of Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police was hiding a lot

Vikas Singh said, ‘The NCB has arrested, it is clear what the Mumbai Police was hiding. The attitude of the Mumbai Police was suspicious from the beginning. The family did not even know about the way the drug case came to light. The family is confident of NCB’s investigation. Explain that NCB investigation has revealed that Riya’s brother and Sushant’s staff were involved in the purchase and use of drugs.

No confidence in Riya’s statements

Vikas Singh said about the mental state of Sushant, ‘No painting is in the hotel that Riya is talking about. Even if the Saturn is eating its child, it does not affect the brain according to the medical. And that incident is of October, but linking what happened in June is unthinkable. Riya Chakraborty is changing her statement again and again.

Doctors cannot talk to media

After the mental illness claim of depression in Sushant’s case, doctors are also talking to the media about it. On this, Vikas Singh said, ‘No doctor can share the details of his patient. If this is to be done, it cannot be done without permission from their father. But the way doctors are giving statements, they should think about Sushant’s mental state. Secondly, he is saying that Sushant’s mother’s mental condition was not good while there is nothing like that and if he is saying that then he should have proof. To talk to the media, any doctor should first discuss with the medical history family of Sushant.