Saturday’s interrogation of Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty ended. The CBI today interrogated for about seven hours. By: ABP News | 29 Aug 2020 08:55 PM (IST)

Saturday’s interrogation of Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty ended. The CBI today interrogated for about seven hours. Riya Chakraborty left the DRDO guest house for her house amid police protection. Please tell that Riya was questioned for the second consecutive day today.