Jaya Saha reached the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday afternoon in the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. Talent manager Jaya Saha was called to the office for a second round of question and answer after the drugs angle surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Earlier, Jaya Saha was interrogated for about five hours on Monday. Please tell that Jaya Saha’s name was revealed in WhatsApp chat, in which she was found talking to many Bollywood celebs about drugs.

According to a Times Now report, Jaya Saha has supplied drugs to many Bollywood celebs, Deepika Padukone has also been named in it. According to the news, Jaya Saha may be arrested today in the NCB drugs case. However, no official statement has come on this matter so far.

It is worth noting that the names of many more talented managers have come out in Jaya Saha’s WhatsApp chat which has been made public. Everyone is seen talking about Pills of Weed, Maruana, CBD Oil and Drugs. At the same time, Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, will still have to remain in jail. The special NDPS court has extended the judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty till 6 October. At the same time, Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty have approached the Bombay High Court for bail, which will be heard on September 23.