Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is known for speaking to Babaki on every issue. Swara shares her views on every issue on social media. Now in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Swara Bhaskar has also given his views. Swara Bhaskar has raised the question whether Riya Chakraborty is being implicated in this case.

In fact, a screenshot of what happened recently on WhatsApp between Sushant’s sister and Shruti Modi has come out in which it was revealed that in November 2019, Shruti gave Sushant’s elder sister his prescription. Also, Shruti gave the number of Sushant’s doctor to his elder sister. Taking a successful message on this viral message, Swara wrote, ‘Does it feel like Riya is being implicated?’

Siddharth Pithani told CBI, Riya used to shop with Sushant’s card

Many people are supporting him on this tweet of Swara but a large number of people are also criticizing his tweet. Explain that CBI is investigating the case of Sushant’s death by making Riya Chakraborty and his family the main accused on the allegations of Sushant’s father and family. Apart from the CBI, the ED has also questioned Riya and her family quite a lot while investigating on financial irregularities.