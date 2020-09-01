The CBI is now investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After Sushant’s staff, Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi, Riya and Shauvik Chakraborty, the CBI is now interrogating Riya’s parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty as well. Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman, who has been demanding a CBI probe since the beginning of Sushant’s death, expressed happiness and satisfaction over the CBI’s investigation.

Confidence expressed on CBI

Talking to our colleague ETimes recently, Shekhar Suman said, ‘Now the investigation has come to the CBI and let them conduct their fair investigation. And if Riya is innocent, let the CBI prove it. They are working diligently. Unfortunately, the investigation into his hand came about 70 days later. So I think maybe some evidence has been tampered with. Therefore, it will be a bit difficult for the CBI.

Questions raised on Mumbai Police

Shekhar further said, ‘From the key makers to the rest, people started coming forward slowly, why were they not questioned before? After all, what was the Mumbai police doing? So it is not going to be easy for the CBI but they are on the right track and are doing quite well. The CBI has a big responsibility. I hope they settle the case soon. But I am also sad that many such things are happening in the circle of Sushant seeking justice. This makes the matter worse. ‘

Suspect expressed on Sushant’s suicide

Shekhar Suman doubted Sushant’s suicide, saying, ‘Only 2 things should be taken care of. First, if it is a suicide, why did they make a suicide? Although I still think of this murder. And second, if it is murder then who did it? And apart from this, issues like drug angle, nepotism, money laundering should be kept together, but the direction of investigation should be only on these 2 things.