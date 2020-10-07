Mumbai: Actress Riya Chakraborty has been released from jail after getting bail in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty on September 8 after a lengthy interrogation. Since then, Riya was in judicial custody at Byculla Jail in Mumbai. After the court order, police security was increased outside Byculla jail. Lady officer was also posted.

The High Court has also granted bail to Deepak Sawant and Samuel Miranda, associates of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the court rejected the bail plea of ​​Shouvik, brother of actress Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case.

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty released from Byculla jail after a month. She was granted bail by Bombay High Court in a drug-related case filed against her by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pic.twitter.com/FlfP1re1cQ – ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

The Bombay High Court has stated in its order that NCB has not recovered drugs from Riya. Nor has there been any recovery of drugs from Sushant Singh Rajput’s house. In such a situation, there is no basis for selling commercial purchases of drugs over Riya. During the hearing in the Bombay High Court, the NCB opposed the bail.

The court laid this condition

Riya Chakraborty must submit his passport to the court and before traveling outside the country, Riya will have to get permission from the court. Riya Chakraborty will have to report to the Mumbai Police for 10 days and the NCB will have to be present whenever Riya is called. He will have to pay a bond of one lakh rupees for bail.

On the question of challenging the bail, NCB said that we have not received the copy of the order yet. After studying the order, a decision will be taken regarding further steps.

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has welcomed the verdict. He said that NCB has registered a wrong case on Riya Chakraborty.