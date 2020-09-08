In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after the angle of drugs appeared in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), many important revelations are being made. It is now known that Riya Chakraborty is slowly breaking down in NCB inquiries. Not only has he admitted to taking drugs on his own, but has also named many big Bollywood celebrities who were involved in taking drugs.

Riya revealed the names of 25 Bollywood stars

In the 3 days of NCB’s interrogation of Riya, gradually the links of drugs spread in Bollywood are seen. According to the report of our affiliate channel Times Now, Riya has not only admitted in the interrogation that she used drugs but also named 25 other Bollywood stars who were involved in taking drugs. If sources are to be believed, now these 25 Bollywood stars have come on the radar of NCB and summons can be sent to them for questioning soon.

Electronic devices investigation revealed

The report pointed out that forensic examination of mobile phones and laptops of Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik Chakraborty revealed that Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik had been involved in this drug game since 2017. A lot of phone calls, chats and messages from these devices suggest that Riya was constantly in touch with drugs and drug suppliers. Riya has earlier admitted in the interrogation that she had bought drugs for Sushant.

Riya said – Sushant forced me to take drugs

The NCB is constantly questioning Riya Chakraborty. Now sources are quoting from the news that Riya has admitted that she also took drugs. Earlier, Riya said that she had bought drugs for Sushant but never used them. Now news is coming that Riya has admitted that she had taken drugs and was forced by Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from Riya, Shouvik, Samuel and Deepesh have also admitted that they had bought drugs for Sushant.