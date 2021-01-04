The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which was investigating the drugs angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested several people including Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik. Most of the arrested people are now out on bail. In the same case, Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik reached the NCB office on Monday morning to make their attendance.

Explain that in the bail granted to the High Court, Riya and Shouvik were instructed that they would appear in the NCB office on the first Monday of every month. On the first Monday of January 2021, Riya and Shauvik arrived at the NCB office with their father Indrajit Chakraborty and made their attendance.



Let us know that Riya and Shouvik were arrested in September after being named in the drugs chat. Riya Chakraborty was subsequently released on 7 October 2020, while Shauvik was released on bail on 2 December 2020 by the Bombay High Court. NCB has accused Riya and Shouvik of buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

