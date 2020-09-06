The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the case of Sushant Singh Rajput received some suspicious chats from Riya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty over their phones, after which the drugs angle was added to the case. The ED then handed over the chats to the CBI team probing Sushant’s case and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Acting swiftly after these chats came to light, NCB has made some 6 arrests, including 3 drug peddlers. One of these drug peddlers got bail from the court on Saturday.

List of questions asked by Riya is long

Now on Sunday morning, the NCB team has given Riya Chakraborty a summons to go to his house and ordered to reach the NCB office by 10:30 am. Riya can also be detained on the basis on which Riya’s brother Shouvik has been arrested. However, before that, the NCB team wants to interrogate Riya by sitting in front of Shouvik, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant. Let us know what possible questions the NCB team can ask Riya.

Did Sushant Singh Rajput take drugs? Did you take drugs with Sushant? Who was delivering drugs to you? Did you take drugs in 2017? Why and about whom were you talking about drugs? Who other than you knew that Sushant Singh Rajput is taking drugs? Who used to buy drugs from suppliers? Have you ever forced Sushant to take drugs? Was he ever taking an overdose of drugs? If yes, when did it happen and what did you do for it? Did you inform Sushant about taking drugs to any of his family members? What are your whatsapp chats about? Did you meet Basit and Zaid through Shouvik? Deepesh has accused you that you brought drugs in Sushant’s Bandra house. Is this true or false? Did you know that Sushant’s health can worsen when he takes drugs along with his medicines?

Riya’s team of lawyers is preparing them

Riya Chakraborty’s team of lawyers are preparing them for questions before the NCB is questioned, according to a report by our affiliate channel Times Now. In fact, after statements by Shauwick, Samuel and Deepesh in WhatsApp chats and interrogations, the NCB team has sufficient grounds to take Riya Chakraborty into custody.