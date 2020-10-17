The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a man named Jai Madhok in the drug case. This is the 22nd arrest in the drug case, including Riya Chakraborty. There are reports that accused Jay also had a connection with Kshitij Prasad.

Sameer Wankhede confirmed his arrest

Investigations after Sushant’s death have revealed some shocking revelations, such as the drug link to Bollywood. The recent arrests are being told that he is a management graduate and works in the banking sector. According to the information, Jai was arrested on charges of buying and selling drugs. NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede confirmed the arrest.

Used to buy drugs for himself and friends

According to reports, Jai Madhok purchases drugs to take himself and supply to friends. His connection to Kshitij Prasad is also being told. NCB is exploring some more names. On Thursday, NCB arrested 2 more people. Investigators believe that Jay has a direct link to Nigerian National. He used to take cocaine from there.