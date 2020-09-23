Jaya Saha’s new confession has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Talent Manager in the drugs case. He confesses that he used CBD oil drug arranges for Shraddha Kapoor, Riya Chakraborty and SSR. According to Times Now, Jaya Saha said that she also arranged for CBD Oil for Anurag Kashyap’s former business partner Madhu Mantena.

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. The Narcotics Control Bureau is questioning the drugs angle in this case. Jaya Saha, who was the talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday, was again called to the office by the NCB for questioning. Earlier, he was questioned by the NCB for about five hours on Monday. Jaya Saha has informed NCB about the last phone call with Sushant. He has also told that when he met in March, the late actor was not well.

VIDEO: A war to get the powers of Aadi Naagin, a tremendous twist in ‘Naagin-5’

Shalini Pandey said- I sincerely hope that my work will be liked by the audience in ‘Jayeshbhai vigorous’

According to India Today, Jaya Saha said during interrogation that she had talked to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 5 about a film project. Jaya told that she met Sushant in March 2020. At that time the late actor was not doing well. In the middle of the meeting, the late actor suddenly got up and started walking, went to the bedroom and then came back.