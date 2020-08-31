The CBI is currently investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The CBI has begun to interrogate people related to the case. The CBI, ED and the Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the case from different angles. Sushant died on 14 June. However, there are many such things on Sushant’s death, on which people are constantly doubting and that day 2 ambulances arrived to pick up his dead body. The question is still being raised today that what is the secret behind reaching 2 ambulances.

Hence the second ambulance called?

Now the ambulance driver has answered this question himself. In an interview given to a news channel, Sahil, the driver of the first ambulance, has told why the second ambulance had arrived. Sushant’s body was not taken in the first but in the second ambulance. Sahil has told that the wheel of his ambulance’s stretcher trolley was broken and that is why another ambulance was called and Sahil went away with his ambulance.

Akshay claims – only mark on Sushant’s neck

Akshay was driving the second ambulance, who said that he had received a call from the police team that reached Sushant’s house. Akshay also told that the wheel of the stretcher of the first ambulance was broken and hence the second ambulance was called. Akshay had also told that he was the one who took Sushant’s body from the bed with his helper and kept it in the cover. Many claims are being made of markings on Sushant’s body, though Akshay said that there was no mark other than Sushant’s only mark on the neck. Akshay also denied any conspiracy in this case.

Sushant and Sandeep had not been talked for 10 months, questions raised on Dubai connection

Question is on Sandeep’s call to Akshay

However some reports claimed that Sandeep Singh’s call details revealed that he had called Akshay 2 days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In response to this question, Akshay said that he does not know who Sandeep is and this call was made only to take payment. He had also told that a few days later he was paid in full by a person whom he does not know.