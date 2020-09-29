In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has submitted its report to the CBI. No direct evidence of the murder has been found in the CFSL report. The CFSL has refused to consider Sushant’s death as a full hanging after the re-construction of the scene of crime. Investigators have considered Sushant’s death as a partial hanging.

Partial hanging in easy language means that it is not a full hanging but a semi hanging position. Partial hanging is found in most cases of suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput has been called an ambidextrous or both a hand user, but based on the statements of the people living in the house, he has been considered as a practical right hand. The condition of the lump of the right hand and the ligature mark on the neck has also been analyzed in the report.

Where there is a knot on the ligature mark of Sushant, it can be tied by right hand. The CFSL has also included the Selection of hanging material and its analysis report in its report. It says that the cloth recovered on the spot was the hanging cloth of Sushant.

Test report of used clothes

Probability and Proximity of cloth selection report is also a part of CFSL report. In which it is told that who was aware of this cloth and how many chances of Sushant to choose it himself. The exact atomic location of the hanging force is also mentioned in the CFSL investigation. Along with this, there is a mention of how many people have applied in this report. How long was force applied in this, it is also mentioned in the report.

Detailed objection assigned to CBI

The CFSL report mentions the area of ​​applied force. Analysis of the force distribution has also been given by CFSL to the CBI team. A detailed observation of these facts is also being kept in the report to the CBI.

