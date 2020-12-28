For a long time, 3 central agencies like CBI, ED and NCB have been investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, no agency has yet reached any final result. In this case, the ED is investigating money laundering while the NCB is investigating drugs. The CBI is investigating whether Sushant committed suicide or was murdered. Many months later, people have started questioning the CBI after not reaching any result.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the CBI should tell the results of its investigation whether Sushant had committed suicide or was murdered. Now Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also issued a statement saying that the CBI should share its investigation with the people. He said in his statement, ‘I welcome the statement of Maharashtra government lawyer Satish Maneshinde in which he has asked the CBI to share the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death with the people. When the Mumbai police investigation took 2 months, people were very angry and so far no result of the investigation has come.

In this statement, Satish Maneshinde further said, ‘A report was filed in July 2020 in Patna, making false allegations against Riya Chakraborty and his family. ED, NCB, CBI along with Mumbai Police and Patna Police also investigated against Riya. He was arrested by the NCB without evidence in a false case. He was exploited and detained by several agencies. After being in custody for a month, the Bombay High Court released him on bail. Riya also accused Sushant’s sisters of giving him illegal drugs without proper medical examination. He alleges that the wrong effect of medicines may also be the reason for his death.



Maneshinde further said in his statement, ‘Now more than 6 months have passed since the death of Sushant. I have always said that no matter what the investigation is, the truth will always be the same. Whatever the circumstances, the CBI should come up with a report of its investigation after 4 months. The time has come to end this sad case. Satyameva Jayate.’ By the way, the CBI formed the forensic panel of AIIMS to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This medical board panel had ruled out any possibility of killing Sushant in the case, saying that it was a case of suicide by hanging.

