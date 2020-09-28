new Delhi: The AIIMS team has submitted the preliminary report to the CBI in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput death. Let us tell you that after the death of Sushant on June 14, many kinds of questions are arising. The CBI is investigating the case.

Today, the CBI has issued a statement saying that in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has not reached any conclusion and investigation is going on on all aspects.

A CBI spokesperson said, “In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation and all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out so far.”

The CBI had taken over the investigation from Bihar Police after a case of alleged abetment to suicide was filed against Riya Chakraborty, a female friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, in Patna on behalf of actor’s father KK Singh.

In the complaint made to the Bihar police, Singh alleged that Chakravarti and his family members manipulated the Rajput property. Chakraborty denied these allegations. Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh had expressed “sorrow” last week over the slow pace of CBI investigation in Rajput’s death.

Singh had alleged on September 25, “Today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the matter is going.” The press conference is normally conducted by the CBI. But till date in this case, CBI has not done any press briefing about what they have received. This is a very serious issue.

He also claimed that a doctor who was part of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team told him “long ago” that Rajput’s photographs – sent by the advocate himself – indicate that it was not suicide, but It was allegedly a strangulation.

Sushant Singh’s two sisters, IPS brother-in-law and doctor will also be questioned under CBI investigation