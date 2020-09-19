The Muzaffarpur District Court has given an important order in the case of Sushant Singh Rajpur case. The court has asked 8 celebrities including Salman Khan, Karan Johar to appear in the court. The district court has said that all these have to ensure their appearance in the court either themselves or through their lawyer. Along with this, the court has also fixed the date for his presence. Accordingly, he is scheduled to appear in court on October 7, 2020.The court has asked Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Sajid Nadiawala, Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijayan to appear before the court on the complaint of Muzaffarpur advocate Sudhir Ojha. All of them have been sent notices in this regard from the District Court.

‘Order of production by himself or through lawyer’

Advocate Sudhir Ojha filed a complaint in Muzaffarpur CJM court on June 17 after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He had filed a complaint under sections 306, 504 and 506 of the IPC, holding all of them responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June in his flat in Mumbai.

CBI-NCB is continuously investigating in Sushant case

On the other hand, the CBI team is continuously engaged in investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai. Also, after the drug angle surfaced, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is moving its investigation rapidly. The NCB team on Thursday arrested four people from Thane, Mumbai. An NCB official said that the Mumbai team detained a suspect from Versova based on intelligence received from Ankush Arranza about drug smugglers. The team recovered 928 grams of charas and Rs 4,36,000 in cash during the raid. Along with this, three other suspects were also arrested from whom a total of 490 grams of cannabis was recovered.