The CBI is investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput and in the meantime, some old things about Sushant are being revealed about which few people know. The CBI is questioning many people associated with Sushant in this case but in the meantime some others are coming up with new claims. Meanwhile, Sushant’s Bangkok trip has also become a topic of discussion in the last few days.

Riya hides Sarah’s talk on Bangkok trip

Actually, Sushant’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed had discussed the Bangkok trip in a TV interview. Riya Chakraborty had said about this trip that only boys went on Sushant’s trip. However, Sabir denied Riya’s statement and said that Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were present along with Sushant in this trip. Now one more thing is coming out in this matter.

Sushant had booked a chartered plane only because of Sara

Actually it is said that Sushant spent 70 lakh rupees on friends on this trip. It is now coming to light that Sushant had organized this trip only for Sara Ali Khan. Sushant’s friend Kushal Zaveri, Siddharth Gupta were also on this trip. For this trip, Sushant booked a chartered plane only for Sara Ali Khan so that it is not revealed that Sushant and Sara like each other.

Sushant and Sara stayed in luxury island hotel

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan was received at the airport by Samuel Haokip, Sushant’s friend. Sushant and Sara stayed at a luxury island hotel on this trip. Sushant and Sara went on the beach only on the first day on the trip. For the rest of the day, Sushant’s other friends went out for a walk, but Sushant and Sara stayed in the hotel.