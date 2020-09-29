The bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik, arrested in the drugs connection related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is scheduled for hearing today in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Riya and her brother were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Actress Riya Chakraborty is in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail for the last several days in the drug case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The special court in Mumbai has sent him to judicial custody till 6 October. However, Riya Chakraborty has approached the Bombay High Court for her bail.

Rhea Chakraborty Bail Hearing LIVE:

The Bombay High Court has started hearing on the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty.

Hearing on Riya and Shouvik Chakraborty’s bail plea in the Bombay High Court will begin shortly.

Riya Chakraborty, arrested in the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said in a bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court (Bombay High Court) that he is innocent and the Drug Control Bureau (NCB) ‘willfully’ on him and his family. Is making serious allegations. She said that she has been a victim of ‘witch hunt’ (search operation of suspects). In the bail petition filed in the High Court on Tuesday, Chakraborty has said that she is just 28 years old and apart from the NCB investigation, she is simultaneously facing three investigations by the police and central agencies and a ‘parallel media trial’.

“The applicant (Chakraborty) is innocent and has not committed any crime,” the petition said. She said in the petition that she had been a victim of ‘witch-hunt’ as the CBI and ED failed to gather evidence against her and NCB was brought in to implicate her and her family. Chakraborty has been booked by the NCB on a number of charges, including financing illicit drug trafficking. A case has been registered under Section 27-A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and this section prohibits the bail of the accused.

Advocates for actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik told the Bombay High Court last Sunday that the NCB had no right to initiate an inquiry into the Dugs case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Lawyer Satish Manshinde told the High Court that the NCB should transfer the investigation of the related narcotics case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the death of Rajput.

However, the High Court did not pass any order on the bail petitions of Riya and Shouvik and asked the NCB to file a reply by Monday (28 September). The NCB has registered a case against Riya and Shauvik under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The jailed sister-brother challenged a special NDPS court order dismissing her bail pleas in the High Court earlier this week. From a single bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal, Manashinde said that while hearing the petitions related to the investigation of the alleged suicide of Rajput, the Supreme Court had said that CBI will investigate all the cases related to the death. Counsel argued that there should not have been strict section 27A of the NDPS Act against Riya and Shouvik.

The bail petitions of Ripa and Shauwik, as well as Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda and alleged narcotics smuggler Abdul Parihar, will also be heard. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June.