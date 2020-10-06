Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shouvik Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case involving Sushant Singh Rajput, have received a major setback from the court once again. The special NDPS court has extended the judicial custody of Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty and others till October 20. Let me tell you that the period of judicial custody of 18 accused including Riya Chakraborty, Shouvik Chakraborty in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput is ending today. The special court had last extended Riya’s judicial custody till 6 October. Riya Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody till September 22 after the arrest of NCB.

Recently, the High Court had reserved its decision on Riya’s bail plea. Riya’s bail plea has been rejected twice before by lower courts. At the same time, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) strongly opposed the bail pleas of actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik and other accused arrested in the drugs case, asking the Bombay High Court to give a strong message to the society, especially the youth. So that they do not consume drugs. These people have been arrested in a case related to the druggs which surfaced during the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant’s sisters challenge Riya’s FIR in Mumbai High Court, seeking cancellation

On September 29, Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the Bombay High Court reserved his decision after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defense. On behalf of the NCB, Additional Advocate General Anil Singh had asked the court to take into account the background of the social status and legal objectives under which the Narcotics Drugs and Psychiatric Substances Act-1985 has been enacted. He argued that all the accused persons arrested so far are related to each other and this is a syndicate. Defense advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that the actress was involved in the purchase of drugs only for her boyfriend, so Section 27A cannot be applied in the case. He said that it is a bailable case.

In fact, Riya Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 from Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the drugs connection after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. If Riya Chakraborty is found guilty in this case, she can be sentenced to up to 10 years. Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house on 14 June.

Riya Chakraborty, 28, was arrested on the basis of the statements of other accused arrested in the drug case involving Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had vigorously interrogated all the accused in the case and in order to ascertain their role in the alleged drug racket, NCB confronted Riya Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, her house staff Dipesh Sawant and Shouvik Chakraborty Was done with

NCB is investigating the drugs angle to solve the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB has found many important clues in the interrogation. This is the reason why NCB has made more than 17 arrests so far. Riya Chakraborty has also named the names of 15 Bollywood celebs involved in the sport of drugs in the interrogation. He has also stated that there is a large racket for the purchase and supply of drugs.