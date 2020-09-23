Actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, arrested by the Central Agency for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating the drugs angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, have approached the Bombay High Court for their bail. Riya and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty filed a petition for bail in the High Court on Tuesday, which will be heard today. Riya Chakraborty is in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail for the last 14 days.

NIA may now enter Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Manashinde said that the bail plea will come before the bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday. Let us know that Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 8 September.

Meanwhile, the special NDPS court on Tuesday rejected Riya Chakraborty’s bail plea and sent him to 14 days judicial custody. The special court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the actress till October 6. Rejecting the bail plea of ​​Riya Chakraborty, the special court had said that she could ‘alert’ those whom she named in the statement before the NCB.

Drugs case: When will Deepika Padukone be questioned? NCB gave this answer

On September 5, NCB was arrested by NCB along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s assistant Samuel Miranda for acquiring drugs and paying money for the late actor. On September 11, the special court dismissed the bail petition filed by Shouvik, Miranda and other accused in the case.

Later Miranda, Rajput’s personal assistant Deepesh Sawant and alleged drug dealer Abu Basit Parihar moved the High Court for bail. Justice Kotwal held his bail hearing last week. The next hearing on their petitions is scheduled for September 29.

Deepika trolled, people said – what do you know about the cost of a pinch of drugs…

Please tell that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra on 14 June. After this, three agencies of the Center joined to resolve the issue. The CBI, ED and NCB are investigating this case. It is believed that now NIA may also be entered.